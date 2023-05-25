SCR to operate 4 special trains to accommodate summer rush

SCR has said these trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.

Hyderabad: To accommodate extra passenger rush during the summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between Kacheguda to Kakinada Town and Kacheguda to Tirupati.

The Kacheguda – Tirupati (07061) train will run on May 25, Tirupati – Kacheguda (07062) train will run on May 26, Kacheguda – Kakinada Town (07417) train will run on May 27 and Kakinada Town – Kacheguda (07418) train on May 28.

These trains will stop at Shadnagar, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kadapa, Rajampet, Renigunta, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Akividu, Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

SCR has said that these trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.

