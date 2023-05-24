TS EAMCET 2023 results to be out on May 25 – Here’s website to know ranks

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results are just around the corner. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad is gearing up to announce the results on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Dr. B. Dean Kumar, the convenor of TS EAMCET-2023, has revealed that the results will be declared at 11 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad. The announcement will be made by Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, higher education secretary V Karuna, technical education commissioner Naveen Mithal, and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman R Limbadri.

How to check scores, ranks

Once the results are officially declared, candidates can access them on the TS EAMCET 2023 website (click here) starting from 11:15 am tomorrow. It is a platform for students to check their scores and ranks.

A total of 3,20,683 candidates were assigned to different examination centers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Around 94.11 percent of these candidates appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted in two streams – the AM stream on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14.

The TS EAMCET 2023 results hold great significance for candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical streams within the state of Telangana. Once the results are out, the counseling process for admission to various courses will kickstart, providing candidates with an opportunity to secure their desired seats.

Estimating expected TS EAMCET 2023 ranks Based on marks

Candidates can calculate their expected TS EAMCET 2023 ranks based on their marks obtained in the exam. According to Sakshi, the following is the expected rank distribution based on marks: