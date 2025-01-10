SCR to run 26 additional trains for Sankranti in Telangana

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Thursday, January 9 that it would operate 26 additional trains to ferry passengers during Sankranti in Telangana.

Some of the trains operated by the SCR during Sankranti are as follows

Train number 07231 from Secunderabad -Arskeare will depart from Secunderabad at 7:05 pm on January 10 and arrive at the destination at 1:00 pm on January 11; train number 07232 from Arsikeare- Secunderabad will depart from Arsikeare at 2:00 pm and arrive at 7:30 am on January 11; train number 07233 from Secunderabad- Arsikeare will depart from Secunderabad at 7:05 pm and arrive at 1:00 pm on January 12.

Also Read Hyderabad: SCR to operate over 50 special trains for Sankranthi

On January 10, 12, 15 and 17, train number 08533 from Visakhapatnam- Cherlpalli will depart from Visakhapatnam at 9:45 am and arrive at Cherlapalli at 10:30 pm.

Details regarding the rest of the trains are given below

Previously, the SCR operated 52 special trains for Sankranti in Telangana.