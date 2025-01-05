Hyderabad: SCR to operate over 50 special trains for Sankranthi

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Sunday, January 5 that it will operate 52 special trains for various destinations to clear the Sankranthi rush.

Some of the trains to function for Sankranthi are as follows:

On January 6 train number 07077 will ply from Charlapalli- Tirupati. The train will depart at 3:00 pm from Cherlapalli and arrive at the destination at 4:00 am the next day.

On January 7 train number 07078 will ply from Tirupati to Cherlapalli. It will depart from Tirupati at 8:00 pm and arrive at the destination at 8:00 am in the morning.

On January 8, 11 and 15, train number 07264 plying from Cherlapalli- Tirupati. It will depart from Cherlapalli at 6:55 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 7:15 am the next day.

On January 13, train number 07037 plying from Vikarabad-Kakinanda Town will depart from Vikarabad at 7:40 pm and arrive at the destination at 8:30 am.

On January 14, train number 07038 plying from Kakinada Town -Cherlapalli will depart from Kakinada at 8:30 pm and reach the destination at 8:00 am the next day.

Rest of the special trains for Sankranthi are mentioned below