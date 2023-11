SCR to run 4 special trains between Secunderabad and Banaras

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be running four special trains between Secunderabad and Banaras to meet passenger demand during the festive season.

Offering sleeper and general second-class coaches, these trains will operate on particular dates in November.

Accordingly, train no 07005 (Secunderabad – Banaras) will depart from Secunderabad at 9:40 pm and arrive at Banaras at 6:30 am on November 15 and 22.

Likewise, train no 07006 (Banaras – Secunderabad) will depart from Banaras at 8:35 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:15 pm on November 17 and 24.

These trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, SirpurKagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj stations in both the directions.