SCR to run special MMTS trains in Hyderabad for New Year

South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sridhar said the special services are being run to accommodate increased passenger movement during the New Year celebrations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th December 2025 4:35 pm IST
MMTS train parked at a Hyderabad platform with blue and white livery, under a canopy with green trees behind.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: To facilitate safe and convenient travel for passengers celebrating the New Year, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special MMTS services in the early hours of January 1 in the city.

According to railway officials, one special MMTS train will depart from Lingampally at 1:15 am and reach Nampally Railway Station at 1:55 am.

The train will halt at key stations including Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, Hitech City, Borabanda, Bharat Nagar, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Lakdikapul.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Spl MMTS train from Lingampally to Falaknuma at 1:30 am

In addition, another special MMTS service will operate from Lingampally to Falaknuma at 1:30 am on the same day.

Confirming the arrangements, South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sridhar said the special services are being run to accommodate increased passenger movement during the New Year celebrations and to ensure smoother late-night connectivity across the city.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th December 2025 4:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button