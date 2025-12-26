SCR to run special MMTS trains in Hyderabad for New Year

Hyderabad: To facilitate safe and convenient travel for passengers celebrating the New Year, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special MMTS services in the early hours of January 1 in the city.

According to railway officials, one special MMTS train will depart from Lingampally at 1:15 am and reach Nampally Railway Station at 1:55 am.

The train will halt at key stations including Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, Hitech City, Borabanda, Bharat Nagar, Begumpet, Khairatabad and Lakdikapul.

Also Read Hyderabad Police cautions New Year revellers not to cross legal boundaries

Spl MMTS train from Lingampally to Falaknuma at 1:30 am

In addition, another special MMTS service will operate from Lingampally to Falaknuma at 1:30 am on the same day.

Confirming the arrangements, South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sridhar said the special services are being run to accommodate increased passenger movement during the New Year celebrations and to ensure smoother late-night connectivity across the city.