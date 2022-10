Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between several locations to alleviate the excess traffic over the holiday season.

The special services include Secunderabad-Tirupati on October 19, Tirupati – Secunderabad on October 20, Secunderabad – Santragachi on October 21, Santragachi – Secunderabad on October 22, and Narsapur – Secunderabad on October 18.

The special trains consists of 2AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.