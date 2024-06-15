Scrap NEET, allow states to conduct entrance tests: Karnataka DyCM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Centre to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The irregularities in the NEET exam are serious. It is a question of the future of lakhs of students. The Centre must scrap NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests. Students from across the country can participate in the tests conducted by states.”

“Injustice is being meted out to the students from Karnataka. Karnataka has built colleges, but it is benefitting students from North India and depriving its own students. We have to fight unitedly against this. The Centre must conduct an inquiry into the NEET exam irregularities also,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, regarding the NEET exam, said there has been injustice to students who have worked hard.

“…..there has to be a probe about it, and a re-exam has to be done. NTA (National Testing Agency) has not conducted the exams properly. Giving grace marks is not a good practice, no one should be passed by giving grace marks,” he said.

The NTA has come under criticism amid allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the medical entrance exam.

To a question regarding city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief said elections will be announced soon and there is a need to prepare the party for that.

“We (Congress) are confident of doing well….We have held discussions with the block level leaders of the party on preparations for the BBMP elections. We have given instructions to replace ineffective office bearers and fill up vacant positions,” he said.

Asked about the division of BBMP, Shivakumar said, “We have the committee report on this. Currently, there are 225 wards and the division can be done later as well”.

On the Zilla Panchayat elections, he said, “We have to conduct the election in view of the court order. We are committed to conducting elections.”