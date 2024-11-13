Scrap old vehicles, get discounts on new; Telangana set to launch policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is set to implement a new vehicle scrapping policy on January 1, aiming to reduce the growing number of outdated vehicles on the road and address environmental concerns.

Under the new policy, owners who scrap their old vehicles and receive a scrapping certificate will qualify for discounts on purchasing new vehicles. This incentive is designed to encourage vehicle owners to replace older, high-emission models with newer, eco-friendly alternatives.

With 80 lakh registered vehicles in Telangana, approximately 18 lakh are over 15 years old. Despite efforts to promote the scrapping of old vehicles in line with Central guidelines, many owners have been hesitant to dispose of their aging vehicles.

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has identified locations on the outskirts of Hyderabad, including Shamshabad, Nandigama, and Tupran, to set up scrapping plants. Several companies have expressed interest in establishing these facilities, and two to three firms are already moving forward with plans to build dedicated scrapping centers.

RTA officials are optimistic that the policy will help curb pollution and enhance road safety. Older vehicles contribute significantly to air pollution and are generally less safe than newer models. The government’s initiative aims to make Telangana’s roads cleaner and safer while aligning with sustainable transportation goals.