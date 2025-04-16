Nomination screening for Gaddar Telangana Film Awards to begin on April 21

Hyderabad: A total of 1,248 nominations have been received across all categories for the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. Of that 1,172 nominations were in the individual category, and 76 nominations were for feature films, children’s films, debut films, documentaries/short films, film critique, and books based on films.

The screening process of the nominations will begin from April 21, said a press release from the Telangana government on Wednesday, April 16.

Also Read Telangana govt to present Gaddar film awards starting Ugadi: Bhatti

A jury meeting of Gaddar awards chaired by actress Jayasudha was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 15, where Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) chairman Dil Raju addressed the members and emphasised the importance of evaluating the nominations with impartiality and integrity.

Dil Raju urged the jury members to ensure that the awards brought national-level recognition to Telugu cinema industry, added the release. He noted that after a gap of 14 years, the Telangana government was presenting film awards. Raju mentioned that even in the undivided Andhra Pradesh such overwhelming response to the awards was not witnessed.

He expressed confidence in the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards jury, which consists of experts and professionals appointed by the government. Speaking on the occasion, Jayasudha stated that she saw this responsibility entrusted by the government as a challenge, and assured that the selection process will be carried out with utmost sincerity and dedication.

S Harish, managing director of TGFDC, informed that the government has constituted a 15-member jury for the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards chaired by actress Jayasudha.

The jury members also discussed the roadmap for the evaluation process during the meeting.

Telangana government has initiated the prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film Awards to recognize cinema excellence.