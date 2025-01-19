Telangana govt to present Gaddar film awards starting Ugadi: Bhatti

The awards will recognize excellence in various categories, including feature films, children's films, and publications related to Telugu cinema.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th January 2025 8:16 am IST
State government constitutes committee to formulate modalities for Gaddar Award in memory of balladeer Gaddar.
Gaddar.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the establishment of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, which will be presented annually starting from this Ugadi festival.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that these awards aim to promote Hyderabad as a global hub for film production and to encourage high-quality filmmaking within the state.

Vikramarka stated that the initiative is designed to honour films that embody technical proficiency and uphold human values, while also being culturally, educationally, and socially relevant to foster national unity and integration.

During a recent meeting with the awards committee, discussions included the procedures, rules, and regulations for the awards, as well as the design of a dedicated logo. 

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th January 2025 8:16 am IST

