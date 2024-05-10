SC’s interim bail to Kejriwal will boost people’s faith in democracy: Delhi Congress

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating this will boost the faith of the people in democracy.

“We have been saying that the BJP and its leaders have caged the establishments of democracy. Because of this, the sitting CMs were sent to jail. I appreciate the Supreme Court’s order of granting (interim) bail to Arvind Kejriwal. This will boost the faith of people in democracy,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“We are into an alliance and in an alliance, wherever someone is needed, we have to stand with them. All the seven (Lok Sabha seats) are our responsibility. We will try that the joint campaign, which has got strength now, will get stronger by this decision,” Yadav said.

The Congress party was in power at the Centre and in states for several decades, and also in the Opposition, but the party had always played a constructive role, never a vindictive one, Yadav said.

He said during the Congress’ rule, its government never put the opposition chief ministers and leaders in the jail, as the party always treated the opposition leaders with respect and consideration.

Congress’ candidate from Northeast Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court decision saying this is a big order to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens.

Kumar wrote on X in Hindi that the INDIA bloc’s war for justice continues.

“I welcome the decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal. This is a big decision to protect the constitutional rights of citizens. INDIA alliance’s war for justice continues, the real victory will be achieved on June 4 by uprooting this anti-constitutional government,” Kumar mentioned in his post.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.