SC’s notice to AP govt after ‘Eenadu’ alleges GO promoting ‘Sakshi’ newspaper

The Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government after a leading Telugu daily ‘Eenadu’ owned by Ushodaya Publications filed a petition challenging a GO (Government Order) aimed at improving the sales of Sakshi newspaper in rural areas.

Sakshi newspaper is owned by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the petitioner said.

The petition stated that the GO will sanction Rs 200/month from state government funds to enable them to purchase “a widely circulated Telugu newspaper” which gives “more knowledge and awareness on contemporary issues and various government welfare schemes.”

Ushodaya Publications had first approached the Andhra High Court and pleaded for a stay order on the GO or suspension. However, its plea was quashed by the high court after which the petitioner approached the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala heard the case.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, “The AP government deliberately fixed the additional charge of Rs 200/month to suit the monthly subscription charges of Sakshi newspaper in order to overthrow Eenadu‘s circulation.”

While Eenadu charges Rs 207.05/month, Sakshi newspaper’s subscription charge is Rs 176.50/ month.

“All those who support the government get Rs 200. It’s a violation of Article 19(1)(a),” the senior advocate stated.

“The government has also said that Eenadu is yellow journalism and don’t go for it. This is state propoganda! See the CM’s remarks… He has a running battle with Chandrababu (Naidu), his opposition. I am not concerned, I’ve been running for 75 years…He is saying Eenadu is yellow journalism, it’s a front for Chandrababu,” the lawyer added.

The SC issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government asking it to revert on April 10.