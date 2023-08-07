SC’s stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction welcomed by Mumbai Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress spokesperson, Nizam Uddin Rayeen, expressed joy and praised the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision to stay the sentence of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case with the Modi surname. The court’s decision has restored people’s faith in Indian democracy and the judiciary, reinforcing the belief in justice and constitutional values.

In a press release, Nizam Uddin Rayeen states that the Supreme Court’s stay on the trial court’s conviction is a significant moment in Indian politics. He asserted that the lower court’s decision had raised concerns about the democratic system, and the Supreme Court’s intervention was a testament to rectifying the mistake of awarding the maximum punishment.

Rayeen lauded Rahul Gandhi’s unwavering faith in the judicial process, despite the BJP’s relentless efforts to suppress him. He asserted that this victory is not just for Rahul Gandhi but for all the justice-seeking people of the nation and the Indian Constitution. The decision, Rayeen stated, exemplifies the triumph of love over hate.

Addressing the political motivations behind the case, Rayeen highlighted that it was a part of a larger conspiracy to curtail democratic voices. He mentioned that the complainant in the ‘Modi Surname’ case, Purnesh Modi, had later adopted the surname ‘Modi,’ which raised questions about the authenticity of the charges.

With the Supreme Court’s decision, Rahul Gandhi’s parliament membership will be restored, and he will be able to contest elections again. This victory for the Congress party and opposition is seen as a setback for the NDA, reaffirming India’s commitment to constitutional ideals and the democratic process.