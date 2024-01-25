SDM dismissed after a woman staffer ties his shoelaces in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh was on Thursday dismissed after a photograph showing a woman employee tying his shoelaces surfaced on social media.

The officer in question, Aswan Ram Chiravan was posted as SDM in Chitrangi Division of Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the report, the incident occurred during a programme organised on the occasion of the ‘Prana-Pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In the viral video, a woman, who is said to be a lower class employee of the state government, was seen tying the SDM’s shoelaces, as the officer stands looking down.

However, after the photographs went viral on social media, the woman said that she had tied the laces of her own will as the SDM was injured.

The SDM, too, defended himself saying that the woman who tied his shoelaces was like his mother.

However, the SDM’s act wasn’t received well by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and he ordered for his dismissal on Thursday.

“In Chitrangi Division of Singrauli District, a case of an SDM making a woman tie his shoelaces came to light, which is highly condemnable. Regarding this incident, instructions have been given to immediately remove the SDM. Respect for women is paramount in our government,” the CM’s Office said.

This incident came three days after an SDM was suspended after two youths were beaten up for overtaking his official vehicle on the road. The youths were beaten up in the presence of the SDM, which prompted CM Yadav to issue his suspension orders.