SDPI delegation visits Gurugram Masjid, expresses solidarity with victims of attack

New Delhi: Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has expressed to stand in solidarity with the victims of Gurugram Masjid wherein the Nayab Imam was shot dead in cold blood and one another person was grievously injured in the attack on the intervening night of 31st July-1st August. The party has also demanded speedy justice to the victims of unprovoked attack.

According to a Press release a five-member delegation of SDPI led by its national vice president Adv. Sharfuddin Ahmad visited the Anjuman Jama Masjid at Sector 57, Gurugram on Thursday to get status update about the gruesome murder of the mosque’s Nayab Imam Hafiz Mohammad Saad and interacted with the police officials posted at the mosque. The police did not allow the members of the delegation to enter the premises and informed that there was no one inside and no one is allowed to enter the mosque. When members of the delegation tried to speak with the people, they were scared and avoided to speak.

Adv. Sharfuddin spoke to Mohammad Aslam Khan, chairman of the managing committee of the Masjid, and received information about how a mob had stealthily entered the mosque and attacked Hafiz Mohammad Saad along with Khursheed Alam. Hafiz Saad succumbed to bullet shots and injuries on the spot while Khursheed was seriously injured and is under treatment in a hospital. Three other persons succeeded to escape unhurt from the spot.

Earlier, the delegation wanted to visit Nuh to take stock of the situation but it had to return due to prohibitory orders there.

Mohammad Nafees, Manzar Imam, Faizal Khan and Sameer Khan were part of the SDPI delegation.