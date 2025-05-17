Search operation launched in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba

According to the officials, the operation was launched after locals informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 17th May 2025 1:26 pm IST
Army at Pahalgam terror attack site
Anantnag: Indian Army personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation after getting information about the movement of three suspected terrorists near a forest area in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said a joint team of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off Nangal, Chilladanga, Goran and adjoining forests early morning for a thorough search operation, which is underway.



No trace of the suspected terrorists has been found so far, the officials said.

