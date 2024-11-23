Seats you campaigned for in Maha lost: Bandi Sanjay to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, November 23 slammed Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy after the Congress debacle in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Bandi Sanjay said, “All seats you campaigned for in Maharashtra are lost. Congress’s campaign in Maharashtra assembly elections was funded from Telangana and Karnataka and yet they lost.”

The Telangana chief minister had campaigned in Nanded, Nagpur, Solapur, Chandrapur, Rajura, Wartha, Digras, Nayagaon and Bhokar Assembly constituencies.

Polls funded by Telangana, Karnataka: Bandi Sanjay

The Karimnagar MP alleged the Congress governments in the two states funded the election campaign in Maharashtra with Rs 1000 crore.

Bandi Sanjay opined that the reason for Congress’s loss is the failure of its governments in Telangana and Karnataka.

Regional parties future of Indian politics: KTR

Reacting to the Congress’s loss in Maharashtra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said that regional parties are the future of Indian politics.

Taking to X, the former Telangana IT minister said that it has become a recurring theme of the Congress trying to destroy the regional parties and also failing to become a strong opposition to the BJP.

The writing is on the wall! Today’s Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have sent a clear message: Regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics



Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying… — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 23, 2024

He reiterated that “BJP is surviving only because of Congress’s inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hard work and commitment.”

Taking a dig at the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, KTR said “Your campaigns, speeches, bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to Telangana public more than a year ago”.