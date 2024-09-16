Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Washington: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday faced a second assassination attempt, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said after gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications director said in a statement soon after that.

In a message to his supporters, Trump said he is safe. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” said the former president.

The man who authorities say pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump’s golf club and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House said.

Soon after the gunshots were heard at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was golfing, the FBI said that it is “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump”.

The incident took place at roughly around 1:30 pm local time when Secret Service agents spotted a person with AK-47 near the golf course. Agents opened fire at him.

The Trump Campaign headquarters, which is in the same campus, is under lockdown. “Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter,” CNN reported.

“Sources said the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach, and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun,” the New York Post reported.

“Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country,” said Senator Lindsey Graham after speaking with Trump.