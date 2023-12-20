Second captain of Bigg Boss 17: She is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is slowly gaining momentum in TRPs, leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience glued to their screens. Last week marked the appointment of Munawar Faruqui as the season’s first captain.

Isha Malviya Becomes New Captain Of Bigg Boss 17

The latest update reveals that the show’s tenth week will witness the crowning of its second captain, and the chosen one is none other than the youngest contestant, Isha Malviya. The details of the second captaincy task are under wraps, but Live Feed updates confirm that Isha Malviya has won the task and become the next captain of the house.

Known for her strong gameplay and impressive personality, Isha has been winning hearts among the viewers. If the reports about her captaincy victory hold true, it promises an intriguing week ahead as Isha takes charge of the house. The audience eagerly anticipates how she will navigate the dynamics and manage her fellow contestants throughout the week.

Let's wait and watch.