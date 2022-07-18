Second monkeypox case in India reported from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has registered India’s second case of monkeypox, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

A 31-year-old man, who had arrived from Dubai and was under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital at Kannur, has turned positive for the disease, she said.

George said that the patient’s condition is fine and he is under close medical observation. All those who came in close contact with him has been isolated.

The first case in the country was recorded in the state’s Kollam on July 14, after a man who arrived from the UAE tested positive.