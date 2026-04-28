Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 39th birthday today and fans across India are wishing the talented actress. Known for her stellar performances in South Indian cinema, Samantha has become one of the most popular and respected female stars in the country. From blockbuster films to inspiring personal achievements, Samantha’s journey in the film industry is truly remarkable.

On her special day, let’s have a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

1. Early Financial Struggles

Before her acting career took off, Samantha faced financial challenges. She did part-time modelling during college to support herself. Acting was not her original plan, but life had different paths, leading her to the big screen.

2. Second Name and Family Roots

Samantha was born to a Telugu mother and Tamil father in Chennai. Her full name is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but her family fondly calls her Yashodha. Growing up in a culturally diverse environment helped her connect with audiences in both Telugu and Tamil cinema.

3. Academic Excellence and Educational Qualification

Samantha was a bright student and often topped her class. She always wanted to become an accountant and even planned to study in Australia, but financial constraints changed her path. Her intelligence and dedication continue to shine in her career. For the unversed, Sam holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai. She completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai

4. Health Journey

Samantha is a diabetic and was diagnosed in 2013. Despite being a food lover, especially of Japanese cuisine and chocolates, she has managed her condition by making healthier choices and staying disciplined.

5. Acting Inspirations and Unique Roles

Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, Samantha has always admired strong and versatile performances. She took bold roles, like in the movie Super Deluxe, where other actresses had refused. She also played a key part in Rajamouli’s Eega, a fantasy revenge story that became a cult classic.

6. Philanthropy and Social Work

Samantha is deeply involved in charity. She runs the NGO Pratyusha Support, providing medical aid to women and children. Her quiet contributions to healthcare and education highlight her compassionate side beyond cinema.

Looking Ahead

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaram, where she will also work as a producer. Rumours suggest she may appear in a Hindi series Rakt Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s inspiring journey from a financially struggling student to one of South India’s highest-paid and most loved actresses makes her story worth celebrating today.