Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections records highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc

Patna: Bihar on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The polling percentage across 122 constituencies comprising 3.70 crore voters, which was higher than the “record” 65.09 turnout registered in the first phase on November 6, was likely to go up, as queues of voters were seen at many booths, officials said.

Kishanganj, the lone Muslim-majority district in the state, recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 76.26, followed by adjoining Katihar (75.23) and Purnea (73.79), Supaul (70.69) and Araria (67.79).

Most of the districts are situated along the border with Nepal, many of them falling in the state’s north-eastern region of Kosi- Seemanchal, flood prone and with a high percentage of the minority community.

Voting turnout has also been high in south Bihar districts like Jamui (67.81 pc), Gaya (67.50 pc) and Kaimur (67.22 pc). The lowest turnout (57.31 pc) was recorded in Nawada, the only district that did not touch the 60 per cent mark till 5 pm.

Although Kumar, who is a member of the state legislative council, is not himself contesting the polls, the BJP-led NDA is banking on ‘good governance’ during the tenure of the JD(U) president to tackle the anti-incumbency factor.

The second phase, in which eight ministers of his cabinet are in the fray, involves high stakes for the ruling NDA, as also the opposition INDIA bloc, which pins its hopes on the incumbency factor, as well as the high concentration of Muslims in many of the poll-bound districts.

The second phase is of particular significance for the Congress, a spent force which is, nonetheless, the second-largest constituent of the INDIA bloc in Bihar. Of the 19 seats it had won in 2020 assembly polls, 12 go to polls in the current phase. Its sitting MLAs include state president Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba) and Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa).

In the first phase, on November 6, a “record” 65.09 per cent of 3.75 crore electors, across 121 constituencies had cast their vote, which both rival groups claim to be to their advantage.

However, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, the proverbial ‘X factor’ in the elections, believes that the spike in voting percentage is due to the fact that people of the state, who had been in search of an “alternative”, have found one in his barely a year old outfit.

Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

PM Modi urged electors to set a new record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged electors to exercise their franchise in the final phase of polling and set a new voting record.

“Today marks the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and set a new voting record. I especially urge my young friends from the state, who are voting for the first time, to not only cast their votes themselves but also inspire others to do so,” the PM said on X.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज दूसरे और अंतिम चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदार बनें और मतदान का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे राज्य के अपने नौजवान साथियों से मेरा विशेष आग्रह है कि वे खुद तो मतदान करें ही, दूसरों को भी… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2025

Kumar said voting is “not only our right, but also a responsibility”.

“I appeal to voters to exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections,” he said in a social media post.

The districts where voting is underway include West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj, all sharing borders with Nepal.

Most of these districts fall in the Seemanchal region, which has a high concentration of Muslim population, making it a high-stakes battle for both the

INDIA bloc, which banks on the support of the minority community, as well as the ruling NDA, which alleges that the opposition is protecting infiltrators.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said people are “blessing the double-engine government’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ mantra by pressing the vote button”.-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, seen as a veritable referendum on the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.