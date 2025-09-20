Secret buzz: Mahesh Babu, Sandeep Vanga’s movie on cards

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. Loved by millions, he is known for his style, charm, and strong performances. Over the years, he has given many blockbuster movies that ruled the box office and won fans everywhere. His name itself creates hype whenever a new project is announced.

All Eyes on SSMB 29

Right now, Mahesh Babu is busy with director SS Rajamouli’s film SSMB 29. This is a massive action-adventure being made with a huge budget of around Rs. 1,188 crore. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Shooting will take place in different countries, and the movie is expected to release in 2027. Fans are super excited as this film is expected to be the biggest one of Mahesh’s career.

Rumours About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film

Even while SSMB 29 is in progress, rumours about Mahesh’s next project are already making noise. Producer Asian Suniel has reportedly approached him with a film to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the man behind Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal. Vanga is said to have a powerful idea ready for Mahesh, and if this happens, fans can expect an intense and emotional film showing a new side of the superstar.

Upcoming Movies

After SSMB 29, big producers like Mythri Movie Makers and Asian Suniel are waiting to work with Mahesh Babu. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but whatever he chooses next is sure to create huge excitement among fans.