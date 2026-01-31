Mumbai: Singer Arijit Singh has been in the news lately after announcing that he is stepping away from playback singing, a decision that left millions of fans shocked. As audiences try to understand the reason behind this move, attention has also shifted to his personal life, including his family and past relationships.

Not many people know that Arijit Singh was married once before and that Koel Roy is his second wife.

Arijit Singh’s first marriage and divorce

Arijit is known for maintaining a simple lifestyle and has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. He rarely speaks about his first marriage and prefers to stay out of the spotlight when it comes to family matters.

Arijit Singh was first married to Ruprekha Banerjee, who was also a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul. The couple tied the knot in 2013, but the marriage reportedly did not last long and ended in a divorce later the same year.

His second wedding

Arijit later married Koel Roy in January 2014 in a private ceremony at the Tarapith Temple in West Bengal. Koel was his childhood friend and neighbour in Murshidabad. Both Arijit and Koel had been previously divorced before marrying each other. The couple is now raising three children, two sons together and Koel’s daughter from her previous marriage.

Arijit Singh’s retirement post

In his emotional message announcing his decision to step back from playback singing, Arijit wrote, “I want to thank everyone for the love you have given me over the years as a listener. I have decided not to take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist. It has been a wonderful journey.”

Over the years, Arijit Singh has become one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema with popular songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Khairiyat and Shayad. He has sung in several languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.