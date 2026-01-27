Mumbai: In a shocking and unexpected development, Bollywood’s superstar singer Arijit Singh has stunned fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. In an emotional social media note, the singer revealed that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

While fans across the country and around the world are still trying to come to terms with the news, curiosity around Arijit Singh has reached a new peak. From the reason behind his sudden decision to details about his career, earnings and fees per song, people are now eager to know everything about the singer.

Arijit Singh (Instagram)

In this write-up, let’s have a look at how much Arijit Singh per song in films.

Arijit Singh’s fees per song

According to multiple reports, Arijit Singh charged between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for a single film song, with some estimates suggesting even higher amounts. Other reports claim that he has charged as much as Rs 18 to Rs 20 lakh per song, placing him among the highest-paid playback singers in Bollywood.

Arijit Singh's entry in this song still gives me goosebumps pic.twitter.com/LMeGeJ6zMG — Social Bin (@Social_binn) January 27, 2026

Retirement note: ‘I am calling it off’

Sharing the emotional update on Instagram, Arijit wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

More about Arijit Singh’s hits

Over the years, Arijit Singh has become one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema with hit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Khairiyat and Shayad. He has sung in several languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Telugu.

He began his musical journey as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Thread of my fav arijit singh songs 🧵



1. Chahun main yaa na pic.twitter.com/9MTsRsYJEC — 😨😨 (@fake_tanmay) January 27, 2026

With his sudden retirement announcement, Arijit Singh is once again in the spotlight not just for his music, but for the mystery surrounding his decision and the immense legacy he leaves behind in the world of playback singing.