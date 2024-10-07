Secretariat can survive on FTL in Hyderabad so why not homes: Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, October 6 questioned the Telangana government over demolitions undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

“Those who are talking about FTL should know that the new secretariat in Hyderabad is constructed on the Hussain Sagar Full Tank Level. Similarly the Samadhis such as Bapu Ghat also lie on FT in Langar Houz,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP questioned the government stating when Secretariat can be constructed and survive on FTL and the statues of various poltitians can survive on Tank Bund FTL, why not houses of the poor.

Those who speak of FTL must know that the secretariat is built on the FTL. If the #TelanganaSecretaiat can survive on FTL why not houses of the poor? @asadowaisi questions #Telangan govt over #HYDRA demolitions pic.twitter.com/BjrzD0lA89 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 7, 2024

“Former chief minister KCR and now Revanth Reddy, both have assumed office in the Secretariat. When both of them can do so, shouldn’t the people be allowed to stay in their houses?” Owaisi asked. He further asked when the secretariat, where the government makes decisions is on the lake bed why does the government want to snatch our houses?

He urged the Telangana chief minister to “stay” on his seat in the Secretariat and let the people live in their abodes peacefully. “The government must take up beautification of places but not at the cost of the poor,” Owaisi said while addressing a gathering in Nizamabad.

Owaisi asked chief minister A Revanth Reddy to put forward the Land Acquisition (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Act of 2013, before executing the Musi Riverfront Development Project. He reminded the chief minister that the legislation was brought in by the previous Congress government.

The Hyderabad MP urged the CM not to demolish houses of the poor stating that they have built houses with their hard-earned money brick by brick, Owaisi also reminded Revanth of the Congress’s six guarantees which were supposed to help the poor.

It is to be noted that the HYDRA has undertaken a demoliton drive for the Musi River Front Development Project. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has promised to help the displaced adding tha the government is ready to spend Rs 10,000 crore to relocate the displaced poor along the Musi river.

The Telangana chief minister urged people not to be “swayed” by the opposition’s remarks against the demolition undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) “The government will protect every single displaced person and take the responsibility of providing alternatives to them, government will support those living in the buffer zone and FTL of the Musi River,” he said.

He appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Etala Rajender, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao to make suggestions regarding for the welfare of poor living in the Musi catchment area, he said the State government was not angry with anyone. “The government’s agenda is to do good for people,” he said.