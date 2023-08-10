Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of Independence Day

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

Red Fort violence
Photo of Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

