Telangana: CS reviews arrangements for 77th Independence Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday held a high-level meeting here to review the state’s preparations for celebrating the country’s 77th Independence Day.

On Independence Day, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag at the Golconda Fort and also pay tribute to freedom fighters at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Secunderabad Parade Ground, Kumari said.

Concerned departments have been ordered to make elaborate arrangements for the celebrations.

Kumari also asked for appropriate arrangements to be made in coordination with Army GOC officials at the Martyrs Memorial in Secunderabad Parade Ground.

“Police, roads, buildings, information department, GHMC, electricity, transport and other departments should make all necessary arrangements in a befitting manner,” she added.