Secunderabad–Anakapalli weekly spl to run as regular train from May 24

South Central Railway said the fully AC weekly express will run regularly between Secunderabad and Anakapalli from May with fixed schedules.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th May 2026 11:22 am IST
An orange and yellow electric locomotive pulling blue passenger coaches through lush green countryside on an electrified railway track
Representational image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced that the weekly special train operating between Secunderabad in Telangana and Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh will now be converted into a regular service.

The railway zone issued an official statement on Thursday, May 7, confirming the decision of the Railway Board.

The Secunderabad–Anakapalli Weekly Express (Train No. 17043) will commence regular operations from May 24. The train will depart from Secunderabad Railway Station every Sunday at 9:00 pm and arrive at Anakapalli Railway Station at 12:00 pm on Monday.

Subhan Bakery

Likewise, the Anakapalli–Secunderabad Express (Train No. 17044) will begin regular services from May 18. The train will leave Anakapalli every Monday at 5:35 pm and reach Secunderabad at 8:40 am on Tuesday.

Full AC service

Railway officials stated that the service will operate with fully air-conditioned coaches, providing greater comfort and convenience for passengers travelling between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th May 2026 11:22 am IST

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