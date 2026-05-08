Secunderabad–Anakapalli weekly spl to run as regular train from May 24

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced that the weekly special train operating between Secunderabad in Telangana and Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh will now be converted into a regular service.

The railway zone issued an official statement on Thursday, May 7, confirming the decision of the Railway Board.

The Secunderabad–Anakapalli Weekly Express (Train No. 17043) will commence regular operations from May 24. The train will depart from Secunderabad Railway Station every Sunday at 9:00 pm and arrive at Anakapalli Railway Station at 12:00 pm on Monday.

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Likewise, the Anakapalli–Secunderabad Express (Train No. 17044) will begin regular services from May 18. The train will leave Anakapalli every Monday at 5:35 pm and reach Secunderabad at 8:40 am on Tuesday.

Full AC service

Railway officials stated that the service will operate with fully air-conditioned coaches, providing greater comfort and convenience for passengers travelling between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.