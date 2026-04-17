SCR, Telangana government discuss major railway projects

Railway authorities requested government assistance with land acquisition, obtaining clearances, and relocating utilities to speed up project execution.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 9:38 am IST
Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao attends a meeting
Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao (Left) attends a meeting

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) and the Telangana government on Thursday, April 16, discussed major railway development projects.

The meeting held at the Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad focused on infrastructure projects, including Road over Bridges (ROBs), Road under Bridges (RUBs), new railway lines, and station development.

Railway authorities requested government assistance with land acquisition, obtaining clearances, and relocating utilities to speed up project execution.

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The SCR and the Telangana government also deliberated on a high-speed railway corridor linking Hyderabad with Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, as well as on a review of the Regional Ring Rail project.

Officials stressed that improved coordination between the railways and the state government would help accelerate infrastructure development, benefit the public, and boost economic growth.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 9:38 am IST

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