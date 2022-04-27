Secunderabad Cantonment Board begins flood-control efforts

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has started undertaking preventive measures for the upcoming monsoon season to avoid flooding.

In the last two years, slums in the area were badly affected due to flooding. It further caused power cuts and huge losses to public property.

Under its ‘Strategic Nala Development’, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has carried out nala remodelling work. This will provide relief from flooding in several colonies in Rasoolpura ward.

The works of desilting are yet to be taken up in Ramannakunta, and Trimulgherry lakes. These lakes were identified as a source of trouble to surrounding colonies due to overflowing in 2021.

“We are taking up desilting works in open nalas, culverts and lakes. All the works are slated to be finished before the monsoon commences,” said SCB superintendent Devender.