Secunderabad Cantonment Board gets one-year tenure extension

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Defence has approved one-year extension for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board along with 55 other cantonment boards across India.

An official notification confirms that the existing boards, whose terms were previously extended, were scheduled to conclude on February 10, 2026. The new extension will take effect the following day, starting February 11, 2026. It will remain valid until February 11, 2027, unless the boards are reconstituted earlier as per the Cantonments Act of 2006.

For Secunderabad Cantonment, the decision means the present body of nominated members will continue its administration for an additional year. There is no immediate plan to conduct elections to form a new elected board. Other major cantonments receiving identical extensions include Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and Barrackpore.

The Ministry of Defence has stated that the extensions are administrative measures designed to maintain governance continuity until proper reconstitution under the law can occur.