Secunderabad Club knocks Telangana HC against expressway

The Secunderabad club has expressed concerns that its buildings and 22-acre land could be negatively affected by the construction of the expressway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 8:42 am IST
HC halts MLC's swearing-in ceremony of Kodandaram and Amer
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to notify the Secunderabad Club and adhere to legal procedures following the club’s petition against the government’s plan to build an 18 km, six-lane elevated expressway from Paradise junction to Shamirpet junction.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, who presided over the case brought by club secretary G Srinivas Reddy, also ordered the HMDA to assess whether the proposed elevated corridor would impact the club and its property.

Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/hyderabad-bhagyanagar-clue-in-secunderabad-club-game-raises-eyebrows-2966239/

The Secunderabad club has expressed concerns that its buildings and 22-acre land could be negatively affected by the construction of the expressway.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 8:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button