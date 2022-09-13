Secunderabad fire: Police detain three, CCTV footage turns out to be crucial

Hyderabad: After crucial evidence of the Secunderabad hotel inferno was found in CCTV footage, the city police on Tuesday detained three persons in connection with the alleged negligence.

The investigators have seized the CCTV footage of the Hotel cellar which clearly explains the exploding of the batteries of Electric scooters. The Market police have detained three persons including the owner of the building and they are being questioned.

The police have also found that the fire actually originated from the cellar after batteries exploded on its own and later smoke and fire gripped the whole Hotel building resulting in the death of 8 persons.

Since the Ruby Hotel and the e-bike showroom were being illegally run by Rajender Singh Bagga, Sumeet Singh and brothers, they have been booked for culpable homicide.

The enquiry report of the state disaster response revealed that there was no proper ventilation, the smoke filled the lobbies of the hotel upstairs and those staying in rooms with doors closed apparently did not know anything till the smoke engulfed the entire building.