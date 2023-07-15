Secunderabad Railway Station introduces e-buggies for passenger convenience

Hyderabad: South Central Railway, in collaboration with Raagnaai Ads, has introduced a new passenger amenity e-buggies called Tejo Bharath carts at Secunderabad Railway Station. This service aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by passengers while navigating their way to the platforms with heavy luggage, thereby enhancing their overall travel experience.

The Tejo Bharath carts, powered by batteries, provide transportation for passengers within the railway station premises, specifically between the platforms. These carts will be conveniently available to passengers at the main entrance of platform numbers 1 and 10.

During the launch ceremony held on Friday, Chief Guest Abhay Kumar Gupta, DRM of South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division, and special guest Dr.Venugopala Chary, Chairman of TSIDC, officially inaugurated the Tejo Bharath carts. Pavan Kumar TSK, Director of Raagnaai Ads, provided an overview of the service to the media.

Passengers can book the service for a nominal fee of Rs 50 per passenger at the ticket booking or enquiry counters located within the station. The carts are designed to transport passengers along with their luggage, provided the combined weight does not exceed 40 kgs, to the respective platforms where they can board their trains. Similarly, upon arrival, passengers and their luggage will be transported from the platform to the main entrance of either platform number 1 or number 10.

The availability of the service is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and passengers are advised to report to the buggy cart point at least 45 minutes prior to their train’s departure time. The carts are operated by professionally trained staff to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. For any inquiries related to the service, passengers can contact the designated phone number 7799910824.

Pavan Kumar TSK expressed the organization’s commitment to facilitating seamless transportation for passengers with their luggage, ensuring they reach the correct platforms in a timely manner at a minimal cost. Recognizing the challenges faced by elderly individuals, pregnant women, and passengers with special needs, the implementation of this service was driven by the desire to provide a solution to their difficulties.