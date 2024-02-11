Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment speeds up with target 2025

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) stated that the redevelopment project of the Secunderabad Railway Station is progressing rapidly.

On Sunday, February 11, Union minister G Kishan Reddy shared the progress of the works undertaken with an estimated cost of Rs 709 crore, which, is expected to be finished by 2025.

A construction video shared by G Kishan Reddy showcases various milestones reached. The Railway Protection Force Building was completed and handed over on September 23, 2023.

The construction of a 33 KV Electrical Substation on the south side, which occupies an area of 500 square metres, is halfway done, aiming for completion by March 31, 2024.

The south basement, which will include drop-off and pick-up zones along with parking across a 15,800 square meter area, is 40% complete, with a handover target of August 2024.

The south terminal building of the station, featuring ground plus three levels and a mezzanine over a 14,800 square metre area, has 45% of its foundation and 11% of slab casting finished, with a targeted completion date of December 31, 2024.

The project also includes the construction of two end foot-over-bridges (FOBs) spanning all six platforms with a width of 7.5 metres.

Construction has started on the KZJ end with half of the foundation work done, aiming for completion by April 18, 2024. The multilevel car parking (MLCP) building will have six levels including a basement and four above ground, covering an area of 15,500 square metres. Currently, 52% of the foundation and 9% of the slab work are completed.

Additionally, “the dismantling of the Z-FOB is fully completed,” showed the video. The construction of an underground tank with a capacity of 1.50 lakh litres and another with 6 lakh litres is also completed, with the latter’s Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) works ongoing, expected to finish by March 31, 2024.