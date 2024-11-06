Secunderabad rly station revamp to be complete within a year: Parl committee

Hyderabad: The Parliamentary Railway Standing Committee has confirmed that the Secunderabad Railway station’s reconstruction, designed to meet international standards, is expected to be completed within a year.

Committee chairman CM Ramesh and other members, including MP K Laxman, emphasized the importance of this project during their site inspection on Tuesday, November 5.

CM Ramesh stated that the Secunderabad Station serves millions of passengers daily, highlighting the necessity for collaboration with the state government and the Railway Board to address traffic and operational challenges.

He urged state authorities to assist in expanding roads to effectively manage the anticipated increase in passenger flow.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Station is part of the larger Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernize 119 railway stations across the South Central Railway zone with a total investment exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

The Secunderabad station alone will undergo a transformation estimated at Rs 700 crore, featuring modern architecture and amenities comparable to those found in airports.

Planned upgrades include spacious roof plazas, recreational facilities, and retail spaces that promote local products.