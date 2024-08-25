Secunderabad rly station modernization to be complete by 2026: Union min

Hyderabad: The Rs 700 crore modernization project for Secunderabad railway station is on track for completion by 2026, with 27% of the work already finished, Minister of State for Railways, Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu stated on Saturday, August 24.

During a press conference at the station, he said that the project, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide world-class amenities, featuring a modern design that harmonizes traditional elements with contemporary architecture, similar to airport standards.

The redevelopment will include a spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational areas, and retail shops focusing on local products.

The minister commended the South Central Railway (SCR) team for their swift progress and dedication to meeting the project’s timeline.

Additionally, the upgraded station will utilize green energy solutions, incorporating solar panels and sewage treatment plants to minimize water pollution. The design is intended to accommodate passenger needs for the next 50 years.

Had the pleasure of interacting with media friends today at Secunderabad Railway Station during a press conference organized by the @SCRailwayIndia



It was a valuable opportunity to discuss the transformative Amrit Bharat Station initiative, which aims to revitalize and… pic.twitter.com/mJzsgmTA8L — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) August 24, 2024

The Central government has allocated more than Rs 5,000 crore to the South Central Railway (SCR) for developing 119 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. All four major railway terminals in the twin cities area will undergo significant changes, with proposals for the development of Hyderabad and Kacheguda stations in the final stage, a press release informed.