Secunderabad RPF arrests man for illegal sale of railway tickets

The SCR said, "A special drive is being conducted against touts and ticketless travelers to ensure passengers aren't duped."

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday, March 16, arrested a man for selling railway tickets. E-tickets worth Rs 75,000 were seized from the accused.

The South Central Railway (SCR) warned passengers against purchasing tickets from touts or travelling without train tickets.

According to a press release from the SCR, “A special drive is being conducted against touts and ticketless travellers to ensure passengers aren’t duped.”

Hyderabad: Man arrested for selling illegal railway tickets in Secunderabad

In November 2024, a man was arrested by the RPF for the illegal sale of railway tickets. The RPF seized three live tickets worth Rs 21,000 and 52 old tickets worth Rs 2.09 lakh.

South Central Railway (SCR) authorities cautioned passengers against purchasing tickets from touts or travelling ticketless in trains. Even when in doubt, they say not to buy your ticket from a tout.

