Secunderabad RPF arrests man for illegal sale of railway tickets

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday, March 16, arrested a man for selling railway tickets. E-tickets worth Rs 75,000 were seized from the accused.

The South Central Railway (SCR) warned passengers against purchasing tickets from touts or travelling without train tickets.

According to a press release from the SCR, “A special drive is being conducted against touts and ticketless travellers to ensure passengers aren’t duped.”

In November 2024, a man was arrested by the RPF for the illegal sale of railway tickets. The RPF seized three live tickets worth Rs 21,000 and 52 old tickets worth Rs 2.09 lakh.

South Central Railway (SCR) authorities cautioned passengers against purchasing tickets from touts or travelling ticketless in trains. Even when in doubt, they say not to buy your ticket from a tout.