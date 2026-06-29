Secunderabad RPF, GRP return passenger valuables worth Rs 29.15L

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad, recovered and returned lost passenger belongings worth Rs 29.15 lakh in two separate incidents under “Operation Amanat.”

In one case, RPF personnel traced a handbag left behind on the Simhapuri Express by a Hyderabad passenger. The bag contained 172 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 45,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a wristwatch, together valued at Rs 27.05 lakh.

In the second incident, officials recovered a waist bag containing Rs 2.10 lakh in cash that was accidentally left behind on a train by a passenger from Visakhapatnam, after receiving a complaint through the Rail Madad portal.

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RPF officials said the recovered valuables were handed over to their rightful owners after due verification.

So far this year, RPF Secunderabad has restored lost belongings worth Rs 68.69 lakh in 101 cases under the initiative.