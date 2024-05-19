Secunderabad RPF recovers lost items worth Rs 17.35 lakh

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered several missing /left behind mobiles, luggage worth Rs.17.35 lakhs in 65 incidents.

In one incident, a medicine bag was recovered which was lost by a passenger in Shalimar Express while deboarding at Secunderabad railway station.

Sub-inspector (RPF) M Venkata Reddy along with his constable and government railway police Secunderabad thoroughly searched the train and successfully located the medicine bag.

The bag was handed over to Jayasish Gosh, a resident of Malda, West Bengal. It contained medicines, spectacles, and clothing worth Rs. 13,000. The passenger expressed deep gratitude for the swift and effective measures taken by the RPF.

In another incident on Saturday, May 18, the sub inspector found an unclaimed mobile worth Rs. 15,000 at the general waiting hall of Platform no. 10. The officer secured the device. Through investigation, the rightful owner by the name of Harsha Vardhan, resident of Uppal, was identified.

Another mobile phone also worth Rs. 15,000 was found at the charging point of Platform No. 10. It was immediately returned to its owner M Ebnezar.