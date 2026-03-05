Secunderabad sewer line work: Police issues traffic advisory

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Police on Thursday, March 5, issued a traffic advisory to facilitate the installation of a new sewer line from Bharath Petrol Bunk to the Railway Bridge within the Gopalapuram traffic police station in Secunderabad.

Commuters coming from Panjagutta or Begumpet are advised to proceed straight via Sangeeth Junction to Apollo Hospital Lane, Chilalguda Circle, and a left turn towards Alugaddabavi – Mettuguda.

Traffic coming from the Army Ordnance Corps Centre (AOC) is not allowed towards the Rail Nilayam Road and is instead recommended to take a left turn at Shenoy Nursing Home to Addagutta, Tukaramgate, Lallaguda railway under bridge (RUB) – Mettuguda.

Citizens commuting from Clock Tower and Sarojni Devi Road are required to take a right turn from Apollo Hospital lane to Chilkalguda Circle and left towards Alugaddabavi – Mettuguda.

Traffic coming from Regimental Bazar, D-Mart and SD Road must take the right turn via Chilkalguda Circle and a left towards Alugaddabavi – Mettuguda.

Commuters coming from Sangeeth Junction and SD Road are advised to take the left turn via streets 5, 6 and 7 to Tukaramgate Main Road – Lallaguda RUB – Mettuguda towards Tapasya Degree College.

Vehicles proceeding from Sangeeth Junction and SD Road should use the U-turn at NCL, a free left towards Apollo Hospital Lane, to move towards Chilkalguda Circle – Alugaddabavi – Mettuguda.