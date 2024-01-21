Security beefed up across Hyderabad ahead of Ram temple event

Hyderabad: Tight security arrangements are in place in the city ahead of the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandi Ayodhya, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The City police commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy, held a meeting with the police officers and asked them to be on alert to thwart any attempt that may cause communal rift.

Areas with a history of communal clashes are on radar and an ACP-rank officer will be in-charge of such areas. The police drafted officials from the Central Crime Station and Detective Department to assist the local police at police station level.

The police’s armed reserve wing at Petlaburj was abuzz of activity with the officers preparing the duties and dispatching police teams to police stations for deployment for Monday. Vehicle checking and foot patrolling was conducted by the police in communally sensitive localities of Kulsumpura, Mangalhat and Langer Houz on Sunday.

The Rapid Action Force will be deployed in the Old City to tackle any incidence of violence. The police patrolling will be conducted effectively from Sunday night.

Saffron flags and hoardings have been erected in Hindu dominated areas of Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

The Additional CP (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann, is supervising the entire deployment for Monday. Police are setting up pickets at major temples and venues where gatherings are expected to attend different programmes scheduled to coincide with the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration.

Social media teams are closely monitoring the content of social media platforms to check for mischievous posts.

Meanwhile, other towns across the state, such as Bhainsa, Nirmal, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Bodhan, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar, are also under close watch to avoid communal tensions.