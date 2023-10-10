Security beefed up around Israel embassy in New Delhi

Local police stationed around the embassy in New Delhi and Chabad House

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 8:18 am IST
Delhi Police. Photo: IANS. (Representative image).

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has beefed up security around the Israeli embassy and Chabad House here in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, an official said on Tuesday.

The local police stationed around the embassy in New Delhi and Chabad House, located in Chandni Chowk in central Delhi, has been directed to maintain a tight vigil, he said.

The officer added that authorities have directed to increase the vigil around both the installations.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel’s counterattack, according to reports.

