Security forces recover 86 weapons, nearly 974 rounds across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces on Saturday seized at least 90 firearms and over 700 ammunition and explosives in multiple operations across five districts of Manipur, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.

During the operations by the joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, Army and Assam Rifles, 90 weapons, including three from the AK series, one M16 rifle, five INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, four SLRs, 20 pistols, four carbines, seven .303 rifles and eight other rifles, were seized.

“A total of 728 ammunition and explosives, including 21 grenades and six IEDs, besides 21 magazines and 24 wireless handsets, were also seized,” it said.