Security guard held for stealing customer’s Royal Enfield in Hyderabad

The accused has been identified as Kishore Kumar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 14th June 2025 7:06 pm IST
A Representational image depicting arrest
Representational image

Hyderabad: A security guard at an automobile servicing showroom was arrested by Miyapur police on Saturday, June 14, for allegedly stealing a customer’s Royal Enfield bike.

According to reports, the accused, who worked at the showroom in Madinaguda, stole the bike that was brought in for servicing on June 2. The theft came to light during an inspection by the showroom supervisor on June 13.

Following a complaint, police booked a case, detained Kishore Kumar, and during questioning, he confessed to the theft. The stolen bike was recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is ongoing.

