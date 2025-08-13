Security stepped up at man venue of Independence Day function in Srinagar

Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the full dress rehearsal parade.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th August 2025 4:01 pm IST
A J&K Police personnel checks documents of a commuter after security was beefed up ahead of Independence Day in Kupwara district (PTI Photo)
A J&K Police personnel checks documents of a commuter after security was beefed up ahead of Independence Day in Kupwara district (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A tight security blanket has been thrown around Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, to ensure incident-free celebrations in the valley.

A full dress rehearsal of the parade was held here on Wednesday at the Bakshi Stadium, where Divisional Commissioner V K Bhiduri took the salute at the march past.

“We have made multi-tier security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations. High-rise spotters have been deployed to maintain vigil,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told reporters here after the full dress rehearsal.

MS Teachers

He said all the possibilities have been taken into consideration while drafting the security plan to ensure a peaceful Independence Day.

After today’s parade at the stadium, artists and school kids performed at a cultural programme highlighting the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the full dress rehearsal parade.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th August 2025 4:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button