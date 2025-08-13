Security stepped up at man venue of Independence Day function in Srinagar

Srinagar: A tight security blanket has been thrown around Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, to ensure incident-free celebrations in the valley.

A full dress rehearsal of the parade was held here on Wednesday at the Bakshi Stadium, where Divisional Commissioner V K Bhiduri took the salute at the march past.

“We have made multi-tier security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations. High-rise spotters have been deployed to maintain vigil,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told reporters here after the full dress rehearsal.

He said all the possibilities have been taken into consideration while drafting the security plan to ensure a peaceful Independence Day.

After today’s parade at the stadium, artists and school kids performed at a cultural programme highlighting the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the full dress rehearsal parade.