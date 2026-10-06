Security tightened at EC office ahead of INDIA bloc SIR protest

New Delhi: Security arrangements were heightened around the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 6, in view of the INDIA bloc’s planned protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said.

Security has also been stepped up at key points in New Delhi since Friday in view of protest calls issued by different organisations over the SIR exercise, they said.

The heightened deployment was put in place as several organisations and opposition parties have announced demonstrations in the national capital over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc has announced that its opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday and its leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise concerns over the SIR exercise.

The protest call was issued after a meeting of 19 opposition parties on September 30.

The security deployment has been increased around the Election Commission office and other sensitive locations, with personnel positioned to regulate movement and prevent any untoward incident.

The Election Commission has faced criticism from opposition parties over the conduct of the SIR exercise. The poll panel, however, has rejected allegations of a split among its three-member body and maintained that decisions relating to the exercise were taken unanimously.