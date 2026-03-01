Security tightened at US, Israel diplomatic offices in Hyderabad amid protest fears

The alert was issued anticipating protests in view of the killing of the Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the bombing of cities in Iran by US and Israel forces since Saturday, February 28.

Published: 1st March 2026
A protester holds a portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in Hyderabad following reports of his death.
Protester carries Khamenei’s portrait during Hyderabad rally.

Hyderabad: The central intelligence agencies on Sunday, March 1, sounded an alert and asked the states and Union Territories to scale up security around the diplomatic offices of the United States, Britain and Israel across the country, including Hyderabad.

Additional security measures were initiated in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other cities.

In Hyderabad, the police beefed up the security at the US Consulate Hyderabad at Nanakramguda. Additional police personnel were deployed outside the consulate building to prevent any untoward incidents.

The higher officers of the Cyberabad police visited the building and reviewed the security arrangements inside and outside the building. The additional security arrangement follows a big protest in the Old City of Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon.

A protest rally was called on by Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, a prominent Shia religious and socio-political organisation based in Hyderabad, from Mazhar e Ibne Khatoon, Purani Haveli and saw participation from dozens of people.

